October 3, 2018

By ALLAN TINKER

A good chunk of central North Dakota gathered at McClusky City Community Center on Saturday to celebrate Glen and JoAnn Lelm’s 60th anniversary. The event ran from 2-4 p.m. but people were early to arrive and slow to leave, always a good sign of a successful social gathering.

Inside, under the banner, was an assortment of good things to eat, with two small tables holding beverages as well. Handling the beverage table was Dominick Troutman, Rochester, Minnesota, and Hannah Myers and Hailey Myers of Bismarck. Another registration table as people came through the door with signing of the guest book supervised by Emrick Troutman.

The center of attention was the “Just married in 1958” couple, Glen and JoAnn. Glen, a graduate of Turtle Lake High School in 1958 and JoAnn a graduate of Washburn High School the same year, shook hands and received hugs and congratulations from friends and family from many towns in the area.