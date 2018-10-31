Local challengers for county seats in general election
By ALLAN TINKER
The 2018 primary brought up challengers for the county offices in Sheridan County. From commissioner seats in both District 1 and District 3 to the county auditor, there are two candidates in the run-off.
Shannon Dieterle and Steven Eisenbeisz are the candidates for District 1 commission position. Lori Hollenbeck and Sandra Felchle are running for the District 3 position, with former Commission Howard Erdmann defeated in the June primary.
Laura Engle is challenging current County Auditor Shirley Murray.
All other county positions: county recorder, treasurer, sheriff, official newspaper and Soil Conservation District Supervisor are unchallenged.
The lone polling place is McClusky City Hall Community Center, on Tuesday, November 6, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.