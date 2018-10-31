 
October 31, 2018

Local challengers for county seats in general election

By ALLAN TINKER
The 2018 primary brought up challengers for the county offices in Sheridan County. From commissioner seats in both District 1 and District 3 to the county auditor, there are two candidates in the run-off.
Shannon Dieterle and Steven Eisenbeisz are the candidates for District 1 commission position. Lori Hollenbeck and Sandra Felchle are running for the District 3 position, with former Commission Howard Erdmann defeated in the June primary.
Laura Engle is challenging current County Auditor Shirley Murray.
All other county positions: county recorder, treasurer, sheriff, official newspaper and Soil Conservation District Supervisor are unchallenged.
The lone polling place is McClusky City Hall Community Center, on Tuesday, November 6, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

