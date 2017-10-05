5/10/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Sheridan County Veteran’s Service Officer James Paulus presented Vietnam-era veteran Orville Rhoads with the special pin the Veterans Administration awards those who served during this time of war and conflict.

Rhoads received his pin on his 77th birthday at his home, where family and friends gathered to celebrate his birthday and to witness the pin award.

Rhoads served from 1958 to 1962 in the U.S. Army, serving the majority of his enlistment in Germany. He served as a supply clerk at a Specialist 4th Class rank, in the 205th Transportation Battalion at Flak Kaserne in Ludwigsburg.

Paulus read the following Proclamation 8829 of May 25, 2012, Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War when he presented Rhoads with his pin.

“By the President of the United States of America, Barack Obama