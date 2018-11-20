November 20, 2018

By ALLAN TINKER

Baleigh Ripplinger and her mother Kim were visitors to the McClusky City Council’s meeting on November 12. She was there as a member of Governor Burgum’s Main Street Initiative committee’s efforts to involve and hear from youth in the project.

Baleigh wrote an essay last spring and was selected in July to be a member on the Main Street Initiative Student Advisory Committee. She is one of 12 students selected from across the state.

Jim Upgren leads this student advisory committee in this first year. He is the Assistant Director for the Office of School and Opportunity at DPI.

The students Skype four or five times during the course of the school year, with meetings about two hours in length. They plan to meet in Bismarck for one meeting in the spring. Bayleigh’s homework for the group’s upcoming December meeting was to attend a McClusky city council meeting.