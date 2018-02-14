2/14/18 (Wed)

By GABLE RHOADS

Jeff Martwick of McClusky was hired on an as-needed basis to assess rural properties in Sheridan County at the February County Commissioner's meeting.

Martwick agreed to a rate of $17 hour plus 58 cents per mile, if the property is further than five miles outside of McClusky. According to County Treasurer Lynnette Fox, there are currently seven properties with improvements, which need to be assessed.

Fox also noted the cities of McClusky and Martin need to bring their assessments up-to-date. Goodrich has hired an assessor from Chaseley to complete their assessments; Fox will inquire if that assessor will do the city of Martin.