9/06/17 (Wed)

BY ALLAN TINKER

The August meeting of McClusky Job Development Authority counted its blessings. The town had held three events that drew much praise from all who attended.

The town had hosted the Grand Opening of Mid State Ag, welcoming the business to the town and enjoying the entertainment the new business provided for everyone. The Bellamy Brothers and outdoor beer gardens, displays and food were all though excellent.

The next night, Danny Elvis played to a large crowd in the McClusky High School Auditorium. That, too, drew rave reviews from those who were Elvis fans, and those who are now. This was a park district fundraiser.

The ND Street Rod Association drew a crowd that exceeded all expectations, with everyone having a good time. The long lines of cars down Main Street, with the Front Fenders playing music, had everyone happy and moving to the music all afternoon. This event was JDA sponsored.