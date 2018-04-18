4/18/18 (Wed)

McClusky FFA Chapter held its annual banquet on April 12 at the McClusky High School.

The opening ceremonies were performed by McClusky FFA Chapter Officers, Sarah Beck, McClusky School Principal, gave the welcome, and Jon Strobel gave the invocation.

The meal was prepared by Michael Axt, Shari Roth and Brandi Baker.

Craig Zimprich, former McClusky FFA instructor for eight years, was the guest speaker at the banquet. He has been at NDSCS in Wahpeton for 10 years and now is an Associate Professor/Chairman of the Agriculture Department. He pointed out NDSCS has 100 percent placement of graduating students and demand is growing with estimates of a 50,000 per year shortage of applicants for the next five years.

His experience in helping place students has shown that students involved in extracurricular activities such as FFA teaches skills like dedication, decision making, giving speeches and the ability to get along. These are leadership skills that potential employers look for in graduates, he noted.