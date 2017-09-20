9/20/17 (Wed)

McClusky High School held its 2017 Homecoming Week Sept. 18-22. Coronation was on Monday afternoon. The candidates were Morgan Grade, Shelby Faul, Kaley Sease, Madison Houser, Rickey Keefe, Lucas Rath and Cameron Meserole. Houser and Rath were crowned queen and king.

On Monday for dress-up week was Coronation Day, wear Sunday-best. Tuesday was Country, Countries, or Country club day; Wednesday, Camo or Pajama Day; Thursday, Twin or Opposite Day; and Friday is Spirit Day (Cougar or Trojan colors).

Bonfire is set for Wednesday in McClusky at 7:30 p.m. with Turtle Lake and Underwood 7-12 grades students to be there. Elementary students may attend with parents. There will be games such as kickball and bumper ball at the football field. McClusky Student Council will be selling snack.

