9/05/18 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER, information and photos courtesy Dorothy Krueger and Sharon Dahl

The McClusky High School reunion of the classes 1957 through 1963 was held in Bismarck, August 17 and 18. Festivities began at the Holiday Inn Hotel on Friday evening with a social gathering of 52 alumni, spouses, friends, and former faculty member Al Schmierer and wife Carol.

High school memorabilia was shared by alumni, which brought back many memories. Memorabilia shared included yearbooks, pictures of past reunions, former class pictures from elementary classes, award letters, trophies, band cap, orange and black pompoms.

On Saturday evening, 60 reunion attendees gathered at the Bismarck Elks Lodge. There they were again able to look over additional class memorabilia during the social hour before dinner.

After dinner, former cheerleaders led a rousing version of the school song, “On McClusky.” An article written by Ron Hipp, class of ’60, was read, which was filled with reminiscing of the life, people and establishments in McClusky during the middle of the twentieth century. The article brought back many memories of growing up and attending school in McClusky and enjoyed by everyone.

