6/28/17 (Wed)

The kiddie parade started out very quickly down the street this year. There were 12 entries. Cold weather and the wind likely kept smaller children out of the lineup.

First place winners were Landon and Ethan Saueressig in their John Deere jeep “Treasure Your John Deere and Your Farm;” second place winners were Paedyn, Kendall and Willow Boehm in their pink cars decorated with American flags and banner, “Proud to be an American.”

Third place went to Sarah and Anna Axt as “Little Miss Americas” in a trailer with their mom, Missy Axt, pulling them with an ATV and bringing their dog Abbey.