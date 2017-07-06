6/07/17 (Wed)

McClusky American Legion and Auxiliary held its Memorial Day service at the McClusky High School gym.

McClusky American Legion Color Guard advanced the colors with Tyler Krueger on drum. Auxiliary Junior members recited the “Pledge of Allegiance.” The audience sang the “National Anthem.” Sheila Majors, McClusky American Legion Auxiliary chaplain, did the invocation.

Kaleigh Naser read “In Flanders Fields.” Skylar Simes and Jorja Farrel performed “America the Beautiful” on their flutes. DeEtta Schindler was the pianist.

Shelly J. Sizer, Chief Warrant Officer Five, was the guest speaker.

Here is Shelly Sizer’s speech for those who were unable to attend:

“Thank you for the honor of allowing me to share a few thoughts with you today on this important patriotic holiday. I would like to begin by recognizing YOU. If you are a Veteran or currently still serving, please stand to be recognized.

