5/24/17 (Wed)

Deb Sparrow, ALA Secretary

The local American Legion, Post 124 and the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) proudly carry on the tradition of Memorial Day observance in the community. A program is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 29 at the McClusky High School gymnasium.

This year’s speaker is Shelly Sizer. Shelly has 39 years of military experience. Musical numbers, patriotic readings, and the Legion Color Guard will also take part in the program. Weather permitting, a cemetery ceremony including a color guard, decoration of the crosses, and Taps will follow.

The Auxiliary is serving a lunch (free will donation) at the McClusky Community Center following the cemetery service. Thrivent is providing financial assistance to help defray the meal costs.

In days prior to Memorial Day, the Auxiliary members will be out in the community selling poppies. Cans for donations are also located in businesses throughout the community. Proceeds from the poppy sales and the Memorial Day lunch are used to support veteran projects locally and statewide. To date the McClusky ALA has made donations totaling $1,000 to the Veterans’ Home in Lisbon.