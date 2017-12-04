4/12/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Working hard to keep all aspects of the city park domain active and in good repair, the McClusky Park District members Rhonda Meckle, Connie Jerome, Debra Rhoads, Brandon Lauer and Jeremey Lauer, and Kathy Davis Memorial Pool Manager Brenda Potts offered chances to support their efforts.

The first fundraiser to be enjoyed was the beef stew noon meal held on February 26 at the McClusky City Community Room. The meal brought in approximately 90 hungry diners.

The money raised for this effort was slated for use at the McClusky Cemetery.