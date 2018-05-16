5/16/18 (Wed)

Tom Kalb was guest speaker for the annual 2018 Spring Fling in McClusky on May 2 at the McClusky City Hall. There were 45 women attending this event.

Darci Gahner, Sheridan County SCD, and Nicole Wardner, Sheridan County Extension Agent, welcomed everyone to the Spring Fling.

Gahner showed a slide on “Conifers in Sheridan County.” She showed which are the best hardy evergreen for Sheridan County and North Dakota. Two species in North Dakota are native western trees: ponderosa and limber pine. Scotch pine are all over the state.

Wardner spoke on ornamental grasses. She also gave a presentation on how to make seed bombs.

“Go online HGTV.com and type seed bombs. There is a video to watch on how to make seed bombs.