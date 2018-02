2/21/18 (Wed)

Jacob Strobel and Kaley Sease were crowned king and queen of the McClusky High School 2018 Snow Ball coronation on February 15 at the high school gym.

The other FFA Snow Ball queen candidates were Morgan Grade, Kaitlyn Haux and Brooke Steichen. King candidates were Carson Houser and Jeff Laib.

February 18-24 is National FFA Week.