7/26/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

There were FFA youth buzzing around, waving at vehicles, checking people in, hauling stuff around, helping people find where to go, where to eat, what to see.

The McClusky FFA students were at their best on July 21, serving their community and having fun as well. The event was the grand opening for Mid State Ag, with an appreciation part from River Ag in Washburn thrown in for good measure.

McClusky FFA Chapter members helping were Lucas Rath, Carson Houser, Jon Strobel, Morgan Grade and Jeff Laib.

Visitors were informed, fed and entertained, pretty much in that order. On hand to greet guests were McClusky Mid State Ag staff Manager Paul Hagen and clerks Rachel Parson and Brittany Lasher.

From the River Ag store in Washburn were Mid State and River Ag owners Clark and Melissa Price, extending thanks and appreciation in their effort to bring quality ag products into central North Dakota’s small towns. They were accompanied by their son Brennan.