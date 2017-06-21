6/21/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

From rummage sales with car parts to Playskool toys, Friday, June 23, will offer daylong events to keep everyone busy.

The day opens with rummage sales across town. These include seven as listed separately in the ad in this issue. Maps are available at the C-Store and Holen’s Super Valu on Friday for those unfamiliar with the locations. The maps are also available at the Gazette on Wednesday and Thursday.

At 10 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m., an outdoor produce sale will be held at Holen’s Super Valu. The owners and staff will grill brats and serve chips and pop to hungry customers. Cost is $3 for the lunch.

The Dragons will compete with the Trojans in Pee Wee and Little League baseball from 4 to 6 p.m. This is a sure bet for those who enjoy small talent and a chance to pick out the next generation’s athletic talent.

Kickball will start at 7 p.m. at the ball diamond for anyone from Grade 7 and up. Everyone is invited to attend. There will be prizes for the winning team. Call 363-2773 for more information. Jeremy Lauer is in charge of this event.

