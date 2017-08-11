11/08/17 (Wed)



By TIM HANSON



The Trojans met up with the Wilton/Wing Miners twice this past week and unfortunately, for the Trojans the Miners won both matches 3-1.

The first match on the Miners home court was a regular season match up to determine home court advantage for a region play in game played two days later.

In the first set of the regular season contest, the Miners held a 2-4 point lead until Brooke Goven got a kill to cut the Miners’ lead to 13-12.

Then, a missed kill from the Miners tied it at 13 and an ace from Goven put the Trojans up 14-13. A kill from the Miners senior outside hitter Tya Schiele tied it at 14. The Miners extended their lead to 21-15 after a 5-0 run.

A couple of aces from Morgan Reiser late in the contest closed the gap to 24-19 but a kill from Erin Thompson ended set with the Miners in front 25-19.

The second set again the Miners held a 2-4 point lead and extended it to 10 after a 7-0 offensive run and 3 errors on the Trojans.

