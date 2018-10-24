October 24, 2018

By ALLAN TINKER

With 28 years of service as Sheridan County Auditor and a lifelong resident of McClusky, Shirley Murray is ready to continue her work. She has goals of having the county auditor’s office more transparent and available to the public by digitizing documents and having them available on the county website.

“I know a lot about the people in the county and enjoy working with them, the best I know how. My past experience with the office has taught me how to handle many different challenges and given me insight to continue in the future,” said Murray.

Murray sees the biggest challenges facing the county are the federal and state mandated issues passed onto the county level. The mandates often have no appropriations to cover costs. Purchasing new election equipment through possible state funding for future elections, so that compliant software can be used, is another challenge.

