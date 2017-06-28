6/28/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Horses were a main love in Myron Morris’ life, said his longtime partner of 19 years, Deanna Lebanch. She told that he had a way with them, just a few words and they would quiet down and do whatever Morris asked of them.

The horses were the base of many of his relationships; then came his accordion playing and teaching young people to play.

He was an ambitious person, added Lebanch, who was never sick until May when he went to have a mass on his side looked at. It wasn’t good news; it was cancer in his lungs and lymph nodes and he was soon on his way to Rochester, Minnesota to the Mayo Clinic, with his brother Rodney (Jackie) Morris taking him to seek further diagnosis and treatment.

