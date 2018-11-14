November 14, 2018

By ALLAN TINKER

Mechanic’s Plus owner Brandon Lauer announced that Carey Rasmussen, Baldwin, is the new mechanic for the McClusky Main Street auto repair business.

Rasmussen has early ties to McClusky, as he spent a year or so after he was born. “I am back to my roots,” he said with a smile. “It is nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of Bismarck and live in a quiet town.”

His parents James, a retired ironworker, and Paulette (Roth) a retired postal employee, live in Wing. He has two brothers Matt and John Rasmussen and a deceased sister, Heather Bryant, who died in a car accident.

He has three children, who live in Bismarck with their mother. Son Lucas is 19 years old; Leeah is 17, and Heidi is 12.

He was raised in the Regan/Wing area and attended elementary school in Regan, then graduated from Wing High School in 1993. He attended Bismarck State College and received his certification as an auto technician. He later became ASE certified through successful completion of tests.

Rasmussen is a retired North Dakota National Guardsman, working as a military mechanic, joining the group at the age of 17. He retired as a Sargent First Class with the Joint Force Headquarters in Bismarck.