11/21/17 (Tue)

By CHERYL MCCORMACK

Reprinted from the Bismarck Tribune by permission



Mertz is a reputable family name in the vicinity of Goodrich, and for good reason: Nine men — brothers — from a family of 13 wore their names on their tags as they headed off to war.

Before donning military uniforms and collecting memories of basic training, deployments and war, the Mertz brothers had a childhood to see through.

“The older kids took care of the younger kids,” said Curtis Mertz, the eighth son of Melita and William Mertz.

“Mom had to bake bread every day,” said Ronald Mertz, one of the oldest. He chuckled before adding, “And I had to walk three-and-a-half miles to school…one way.”

The Mertz family farmed near Denhoff: The children — nine boys and four girls — all pitched in and helped with chores, lessening their parents’ workload.