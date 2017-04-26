4/26/17 (Wed)

“Lost in this Moment with You” was the theme for McClusky High School Prom on Saturday evening, April 22, at the high school gym. Nine couples from McClusky attended the Grand March.

The decorations included a movie reels, with actor posters of John Wayne, James Dean with lights and flowers, battery-operated tea-lights inside movie reels. Colors were red, white (silver) and black, the senior class colors.

Prom couples included: Shelby Faul escorted by Jon Strobel; Kaley Sease escorted by Jacob Strobel; Morgan Grade escorted by Cole Felchle; Brooke Goven escorted by Lucas Rath; Autumn French escorted by Cameron Meserole; Alex Naser escorted by Tyler Jerkovich; Skylar Simes escorted by Owen Hennager; Savannah Rhoads escorted by Nathan Sims, and Kassidee Logsdon escorted by Harley Moszer.