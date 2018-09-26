September 26, 2018

By ALLAN TINKER

The special meeting of the McClusky City Council was held in the community center of city hall on Monday, September 24. The issues were the changes in the work order for a portion of the water pipe project along Highway 200.

The construction process had run into asbestos pipe. As with all asbestos related issues, opening that substance into the atmosphere or scattering it about is avoided.

The open cut or bored installations of the pipe were the two alternatives considered. Open cut was chosen. The asphalt patch costs by the foot reduction will be $42,000, replaced by the open cut costs of $48,000. This adjustment affects the “contingency fund” numbers, a fund built into projects and contracts to handle the unexpected costs and savings that occur when changes must be made.

The change affects 730 linear feet of boring along Highway 200 at a cost of $60 per linear foot.

The change adjustments include the cost from the boring subcontractor, bursting crew mobilization for not completing planned work due to the change, shipping, trucking charge and short load cost for additional pipe, plus the exploratory excavation for further line/utility locate.

