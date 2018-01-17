1/17/18 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The items on display at the January McClusky School Board meeting were faucets from the elementary and hanging pocket file for cell phones. The faucets, while a nicely colored but corroded due, were not operational and came from the elementary school where Superintendent Dale Ekstrom said they were nearing completion on plumbing repairs. The new cell phone policy will be implemented on January 16 and an information letter was sent to parents of all students.

The hanging file is for high school students to park their cell phones while in class. The elementary students’ phones are kept by the teachers and released to the students during lunch and after school hours.

The final reading of School Board policy book, DBAA-AR through DDDD was approved. These areas covered everything from criminal history record check screenings through various employee related situations to professional organization leave.