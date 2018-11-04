4/11/18 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The SCiPY-sponsored Easter Egg happened as scheduled, on April 7, if not as planned.

The fun time in the park looking for eggs was replaced by large mounds of shredded paper in the McClusky High School gym.

Eggs were hidden among the masses of paper and then along every available corner or niche in the rows of bleachers.

The limit was 15 eggs apiece, with a chance to win one of two baskets of Easter treats. Sarah Axt and Colby Fox were the winners, with Fox then declaring that his day was “enough” and scampering for the door, according to Uncle Steve Murray.

Kids are counted as they arrive and register and then the number of eggs each may collect is announce, after some fast division calculations by the SCiPY organizers.