5/09/18 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

With a love for people and helping them get things done, Lori Hollenbeck has used her skills as a program technician for the USDA Service Center in McClusky. There, she helps plot acres, assists in grain loan applications and works on many other agricultural issues farmers and ranchers bring into the office.

For her interest in the Sheridan County Commissioner position, Hollenbeck said, “I work with farmers and ranchers every day at my job. I am able to communicate with the people of our community and prioritize their needs and concerns.