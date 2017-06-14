6/14/17 (Wed)

Daughter Misty Galvin and son Damon Tessmann helped their dad Roger Tessmann, a Vietnam veteran, when he took his Legion jacket off to show his vest to the audience during the Goodrich Memorial Day program.

The front and back of his vest have pins, ribbons and patches issued to Roger by the Department of Defense and Army for overseas activities and his service in Vietnam.

Tessmann served in the Army, 199 Light Infantry Brigade Artillery. They were airlifted 36 times to new bases. Each time, he had no idea where they were.

He graduated from Goodrich High School May 16, 1967. On June 14, 1967, he was inducted into the Army. He turned 19 in Vietnam.