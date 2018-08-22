8/22/18 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Summer is over; school started on Tuesday of this week.

The month of August’s regular school board meeting dealt with the back to school and who does what issues that arise each year.

The budget issues, including the public taxation meeting set for September 11 at 7 p.m. in the high school music room were among the most documented items discussed.

The consolidated application for Title I, Title IIa and Title IVa for the 2018-2019 year shows a total expenditure for the McClusky and Goodrich shared program at $74,480 of which Goodrich pays $20,842.