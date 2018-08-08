8/08/18 (Wed)

BY ALLAN TINKER

For those who can remember the “good old days,” it was similar to a Saturday night in the mid-twentieth century. If you wanted to park close or on Main Street, it was a long walk back to the center of action.

Some of the cars on display, if they could have memories, would have enjoyed seeing old friends. The displayed vehicles were heavy on those from before 1960 and included some impressive newer ones for balance.

There were shiny, chrome engines and pipes, the sound of deep powerful engines, and all the colors one could imagine. Red, white, blue, yellow, orange, black, gray, purple, copper; better than the large box of Crayola colors one sees as a child at Christmas.

