October 17, 2018

Sheridan County 4-H Council held its annual Awards Banquet on October 12 at the McClusky Elementary School.

Nicole Wardner, Sheridan County Extension Agent, gave the welcome. Shari Roth served dinner.

Carissa Steinert, 4-H Council president and Nicole Wardner made the 4-H Awards presentations.

Paul Hagen, Mid-State Ag, presented t-shirts to 4-H members.

Cloverbuds certificates: Kinsey Abrahamson, Natalie Axt, Bianca Berkle, Jude Dieterle, Brandy Dieterle, Molly Dockter, Rhett Laib, Brooklyn Steinert, Ciarra Steinert, Tell Tedford, Henry Wardner and Royce Wardner.

