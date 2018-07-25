7/25/18 (Wed)

The members of Sheridan County 4-H are busy youth. The display of high quality work at Hoffer’s Lake was an amazing sight for those that visited during the county judging on July 9.

Tables lined the walls of the 4-H building display site, where late the free meal sponsored by McClusky Co-op Elevator was held.

Results of the static exhibit judging follows:

Animal and Veterinary: Wyatt McLeod, Corgi, Blue, white eggs, Blue, brown eggs, Red; Trevor Haux, vet box, Red, dog, Blue, cat scratching post, Blue; Emma Axt, life cycle of bats, Champion, cat anatomy, Blue, one dozen eggs, Blue; Charlie Sparrow, beef project, Red; Sophie Sparrow, beef project, Reserve; Daisy Sparrow, pet project, Blue; Kaitlyn Haux, dog, Blue.

