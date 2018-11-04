4/11/18 (Wed)

Sheridan County Soil Conservation District held its Achievement Awards Banquet on April 6 at the McClusky Elementary School.

SCSCD District Manager Darci Gahner and Nicole Wardner, Sheridan County Extension agent, gave the welcome. Dinner was prepared by The Union Grill and Bar, sponsored by American Bank Center, McClusky, and Choice Financial Group, Goodrich.

Garrett Dockter of Denhoff was the entertainer for the evening with guitar and vocal music.

Darin and Sheldon Frueh of Goodrich were the 2017 Sheridan County Soil Conservation District's Achievement Award winners. The award recognizes farmers and ranchers who have made an outstanding effort to conserve their valuable soil resource.

This third and fourth generation, father/son operation was commended for their excellent stewardship of the land. Darin and Sheldon Frueh have improved the productivity and health of their land by implementing the following activities:

