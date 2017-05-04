4/05/17 (Wed)

Sheridan County Soil Conservation District held its Achievement Awards Banquet on March 29 at the McClusky Elementary School.

Darci Gahner, District Manager, and Nicole Wardner, Sheridan County Extension agent, gave the welcome. Dinner was prepared by The Union Grill and Bar, sponsored by American Bank Center, McClusky, and Choice Financial Group, Goodrich.

Diane Eslinger of Coleharbor was the entertainer for the evening. Her title was ‘IDIO’ on the Prairie.’

John and Karyn Halcrow were chosen as the 2016 Sheridan County Soil Conservation District’s Achievement Award winners. This award recognizes farmers and ranchers who have made an outstanding effort to conserve their valuable soil resource.

On their farm, the Halcrows have utilized the EQIP program to help improve their operation. Their commercial cattle herd benefits tremendously from the planned grazing systems, pipelines, tanks, and wells. John is always willing to try new ideas. He does what he can to improve wind and water erosion and to conserve moisture in the soil.

Darci Gahner presented SCD Poster Contest and Seventh Grade Tour winners. The poster contest winners were K-first grade: Elizabeth Ludwick, Goodich, first place; Seth Galvin, Goodrich, second place, and Brandy Dieterle, McClusky, third place; Grade 2-3: Brooke Lieberman, Goodrich, first place and state winner; Haley Bobbins, second place, and Cole Abrahamson, third place; Grade 4-6: Chloe Ludwick, Goodrich, first place and state winner; Lilly Bobbins, second place, and Natalie Whitcomb, McClusky, third place.

