11/15/17 (Wed)

By GABLE RHOADS

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s office is seeking a new deputy after receiving a resignation letter from Deputy Matt Lisic. Lisic’s last day will be November 26, 2017 according to Sheriff Trent Naser. Naser told Sheridan County Commissioners that Lisic wishes to move closer to his mother’s home after the death of his father.

Notice of the job opening is listed with Job Services and through the North Dakota Law Enforcement Teletype System, Naser said. He added the job listing would remain open until filled and is being offered at a salary range of $40,000 to $46,000 annually.

The Commissioners Mike Axt, Howard Erdmann and Steve Eisenbeisz accepted Lisic’s resignation the November 7 meeting.

Naser also noted the Sheriff’s office needs to implement changes to comply with the FBI’s security regulations regarding the National Crime Information Center computer.