5/31/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

With the heavier investments for the future in the fields of education and mechanical skills, the six graduates of McClusky received their diplomas among many family and friends who gathered on Sunday. The weather was testy at best, threatening to storm but staying dry for most of the day.

The class motto of taking a risk to reach one’s potential was well represented in the graduates for 2017.

Education goals are in place for Alexandra Naser, who was valedictorian of her class. She plans to pursue an elementary education career at Minot State University. Active in sports, track, band, Acalympics, student council and choir, she also earned other honors in her years of showing horses in 4-H.

