5/24/17 (Wed)

Six seniors will graduate from McClusky High School at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.

The six seniors are Conner Jerkovich and Tyler Jerkovich, both sons of Joe and Sara Jerkovich; Alexandra Naser, daughter of Trent and Teresa Naser; Lane Rhoads, son of Dan and Leslie Rhoads, Stefon Scheurer, son of Shannon Scheurer and Erika Compeau, stepmother Amber Scheurer; and Skylar Simes, granddaughter of Susan and Tucker Simes.