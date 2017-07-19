7/19/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Adding a meal-choice option for Friday of the 2017 Midsummer Fest, Holen’s had staff, stuff and sausage on hand to meet all requests. Outside the store, directly in front, was the smell of bratwurst (sausage) cooking.

With chips and a drink, this was a welcome quick lunch for many, maybe even coming back for seconds. Owner Diane Holen was nearby, keeping an eye on supplies.

To the side, Super Valu Fresh Produce Consultant Mike Burgard kept melons from rolling and information flowing for interested customers. Also representing Super Valu was Tom Hager, the Center Store Sales Consultant.

The piles of avocadoes, melons, limes and many other fruits and vegetables made a healthy, tasty meal an easy vision for meal planners out shopping the special fresh produce event.

Keeping other work under control was owner Scott Holen, with checkout help Donna Fibelstad and Lynn Helm busy at the counter and helping with carryout.

