7/25/18 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

They have been married long enough to reach the unique anniversary marked with star sapphires formally.

Instead, the couple gathered family and friends into a celebration of much higher value than rare gems.

Dr. Melvin and Laura Schindler celebrated their 65 years of marriage on Friday, July 20.

They were married July 19, 1953 in the Congregational Church in Esmond, North Dakota. Reverend John Schindler, uncle of the groom, officiated.

Melvin, better known as “Doc,” and Laura repeated their 65th anniversary style with an afternoon of well-wishers, cake and ice cream McClusky Senior Center.