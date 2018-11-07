November 7, 2018

The English Language Arts and Math (STEM) Committee members of McClusky Public Schools held a Spook-tacular Family Night last Thursday evening at the high school gym.

Approximately 40 students with their parents attended this fun night of Halloween themes STEM activities, and scary storytelling. The teachers dressed in their Halloween costumes.

Ms Potts dressed as a mad scientist and led students and their parents into the gym for activities. Mr. Lauer was Dracula, scaring them from behind the door as they entered.

There were nine different things for students to learn:

Eerie, Spooky, Freaky Fog: Mr. Axt had three tubes with different temperatures of water, cold, lukewarm and hot. He put dry ice in each tube and the students saw them turn into fog.

Screaming Dry Ice: Mr. Siewert showed the students a dinner plate and a cake pan that he rubbed with dry ice, then with a metal spoon; it made a screaming sound.

