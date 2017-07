7/26/17 (Wed)



Bellamy Brothers were the special entertainment iin McClusky for Mid State Ag’s grand opening and River Ag’s customer appreciation on July 21.

Fans purchased 548 tickets, with local band. Borderline opening the show at 7 p.m.

Before their concert, the Bellamy Brothers (Howard and David) held a ‘meet and greet’ where fans took photographs. The fans were also able to receive autographs on photos from the two entertainers..