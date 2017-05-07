7/05/17 (Wed)

The main parade started at 11 a.m. and proceeded south down Main Street, moving past announcer Jeff Martwick at the corner by the post office.

Entries included:

McClusky Color Guard: Vernon Lasher, Bryon Belile, David Jorgenson and Terry Schindler.

Jeep, Turtle Lake American Legion: Clyde Nelson, driver, and Doug Hanson.

Turtle Lake American Legion: George Gilfus, driver, Jim Blotter and Harley Halvorson.

Turtle Lake American Legion Auxiliary: Pat Wahl, driver, Erika Hirschkorn and Dorothy Rath.

Alex Naser and her horse.

City of McClusky: On float, Dorothy Estrada and Nathan Rhoads, council members.

McClusky Fire Department, rural truck: Dale and LoAnn Jorgensen;

McClusky Fire Department, volunteer truck: Lee and Lance Pellman.

McClusky Fire Department, blue rural truck: Brandon Smithers and Steven Haux.

Mercer Fire Department, two rural trucks.

1967 John Deere 2510, driven by Dean Ripplinger.