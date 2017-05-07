The McClusky Midsummer Fest Grand Parade
The main parade started at 11 a.m. and proceeded south down Main Street, moving past announcer Jeff Martwick at the corner by the post office.
Entries included:
McClusky Color Guard: Vernon Lasher, Bryon Belile, David Jorgenson and Terry Schindler.
Jeep, Turtle Lake American Legion: Clyde Nelson, driver, and Doug Hanson.
Turtle Lake American Legion: George Gilfus, driver, Jim Blotter and Harley Halvorson.
Turtle Lake American Legion Auxiliary: Pat Wahl, driver, Erika Hirschkorn and Dorothy Rath.
Alex Naser and her horse.
City of McClusky: On float, Dorothy Estrada and Nathan Rhoads, council members.
McClusky Fire Department, rural truck: Dale and LoAnn Jorgensen;
McClusky Fire Department, volunteer truck: Lee and Lance Pellman.
McClusky Fire Department, blue rural truck: Brandon Smithers and Steven Haux.
Mercer Fire Department, two rural trucks.
1967 John Deere 2510, driven by Dean Ripplinger.