8/23/17 (Wed)

Loosen up those muscles, bring out the bandages and ointment, it is time to rodeo!

The 11th annual Bull-A-Rama will be held at Brush Lake on Saturday, September 2. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Brush Lake Pavilion, north of Mercer.

The Mercer-Turtle Lake Rodeo Club brings the event to the area. A little rain won’t stop the fun, so hurry on over, up, or down to the lake and join the fun.

Chute Gate sponsors are Farm Credit Services of Mandan, Lee Bailey, M.D., American Legion Post 133, Dakota Community Bank and Trust, Bank of Turtle Lake, and American Bank Center

Belt Buckle sponsors are George and Marie Nelson, Enerplus Resources