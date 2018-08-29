8/29/18 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Shannon Dieterle ran in the June primary for the commissioner’s seat for District 1 in Sheridan County under the encouragement of friends, with stronger urging from his Granville Township board. “I thought about it up to the last minute. It is the first board position I have ever run for.”

The contest, leaning in Dieterle’s favor, 291-251 in the primary, will be decided a final statement by the voters in November.

Dieterle thinks the most important issue is the roads in the county. The roads might look okay in the fall, but with a freeze and thaw in the spring they get bad. “There are little things that make a difference. Bad culverts are one of them, it wrecks a good road.”

He speaks from a background of training and experience as he has worked his way up to dragline supervisor at the Falkirk Mine since he started in February of 2007. There properly built roads are essential for the heavy trucks that haul water and other loads to the work sites at the plant.