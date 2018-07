7/11/18 (Wed)



Leading the McClusky Midsummer Fest Kiddies Parade was: Levi Boehm driving the train with Paedyn Boehm, Micah Foley, Lexi Heinrich, Morgan and Brooklyn Miller, Rubi Saueressig, and Willow and Kendall Boehm riding.

The following completed this year’s kiddie parade line-up:

Landon and Ethan Saueressig are “Hooked on Farm Life.”

Nora Kurle, granddaughter of Janet Wagner, “Nodak Mutual Agent, McClusky”

Anna and Sarah Axt and Naomi Pfennig are the “Scootin’ Princesses.”

Emma Striha, great-niece of Kathy Mindt.