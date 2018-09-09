September 9, 2018

By ALLAN TINKER

Moore Engineering representatives Josh Feil and Luke Arnold, presented items for motions that included invoice payments contingent upon Rural Development approval, status of project and loan program signup for future project eligibility.

Invoice and sign up for future project possibilities with no obligation on the part of the city motions all passed, 4-0.

The project sign up reserves the city’s place in line for loan programs, some with loan forgiveness possible. Without the signup, the city would have to apply anew for any projects, which is a two-year process. The two motion subjects included the water tower and the north look of town past the elevator for water and sewer.

Changes in the bid contract in the ongoing water project would require the city’s approval to be covered, such as bad valves or some other unexpected occurrence.