2/07/18 (Wed)



By ALYSSA ADAM

Garrison’s Main Street business district is going to the dogs.

Ashley Brossart’s new business, encouraging the pampering of the community’s four-legged companions, is open.

Sittin’ Pretty Dog Salon is located in the red building, across from the post office, allowing Brossart to fall in to old habits.

Brossart began grooming at age 13 and continued to groom dogs through high school and college.

“I have always been an animal lover, just to hang out with dogs all day was pretty awesome,” she said.

After the birth of her first child, Brossart said she needed something a little more flexible than nursing for her growing family.

“I figured I would go back to grooming dogs, I can make my own schedule and it is flexible,” she said. “It is a nice change. I have been a nurse for 10 years and it is nice to have a change of pace. It is going to be fun.”

After spending years only grooming her own dogs, Brossart said she is excited to begin grooming for the public again.