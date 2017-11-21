11/21/17 (Tue)



By ALYSSA ADAM

In more than 20 years the Dickens Village Festival has seen about a dozen actors portray the ever so famous Ebenezer Scrooge in the Sakakawea Are Council for the Arts production of “A Christmas Carol.”

This year, Washburn native, Steve Reiser, is stepping into the role, bringing with him more than 30 years of acting experience.

Reiser said he got his start in acting performing in several plays over the years during summer celebrations in Washburn.

“I started acting in the play and liked it so I just kept doing it,” he said.

After reading an article in the newspaper asking for adult actors, Reiser said he called Mike Youngs, assistant director of the play, and offered his acting services.