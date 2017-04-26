4/26/17 (Wed)



Max, Garrison ponder expanding co-op agreement

By STU MERRY

and ALYSSA ADAM

A full co-op between Garrison and Max for extracurricular activity is under consideration by both districts.

At their respective meetings last week both school administrators discussed the proposal with their boards.

Garrison Superintendent Nick Klemisch said he’s visited with Max Superintendent Pat Windish several times. He’s also spoken to Garrison coaches to get their thoughts.

“You look at our kids now, they play football together, they do track together, they do almost everything together,” Klemisch told the board. “They go to prom together, so this rivalry, to me, is … non-existent.”

Max School’s set up a committee to frame out what would be the ideal scenario should something come to fruition for a full co-op.

“I would like to see all the input from the community, school and kids,” Windish said. “I would like to see if a co-op would benefit our kids.”

Max School continues to struggle with staffing. Last year, according to Windish, the girls basketball coach was hired just weeks before the season started, with the assistant hired shortly after. Other staffing is just as difficult.

“We can’t find bus drivers and we don’t have an athletic director,” Windish said. “I don’t know what we are going to do if we can’t find an athletic director. I don’t know where we are going to go.”

