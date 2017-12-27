12/27/17 (Wed)



By ALYSSA ADAM



The ball is in the court of the Garrison School Board on whether the district continues its regular co-op with Max.

At the regular board meeting last week, members heard concerns from Superintendent Nick Klemisch of the current co-op, but tabled the issue for next month’s meeting.

“To me, after last week’s article in the paper, they had a public meeting,” Klemisch told the board. “There was like 50 plus in the room, it was their official public meeting. They did a pole of whether or not to do a full co-op and the answer was a no.”

Klemisch said the “no” verdict is not what bothered him, rather, some other things that were said in the meeting.

“I felt compelled that we needed to defend ourselves, because to me there is a lot of misinformation going on out there,” he said. “It just doesn’t sit right with me, being very blunt as I am.”

Klemisch said, to clarify, Garrison did not approach Max first for the co-op.

“We have, in passing, talked to administrators and said ‘maybe we should consider a full co-op,’ but we have never sat at the table and talked about it,” he said. “What it amounts to is